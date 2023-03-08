Georgia's best BBQ joint named by Southern Living

The two brothers, Jonathan and Justin Fox, combined the tradition of Texas with flavors of Georgia creating "Atlanta style" BBQ.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta restaurant chain has been named by Southern Living as one of the best BBQ joints in the South.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is listed as the best in Georgia for its smoked beef, based on a poll surveying Southern Living readers' opinions. The previous winner for Georgia in 2022 was Wiley's Championship BBQ in Savannah.

Started by two Texans, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q has opened three restaurants. The two brothers, Jonathan and Justin Fox combined the tradition of Texas with flavors of Georgia creating "Atlanta style" BBQ. This style, according to Southern Living, includes "slow-smoked prime brisket and jalapeño sausage mingle with pulled pork and bowls of Brunswick stew."

The brothers opened their first location in Candler Park on DeKalb Avenue after they were named "Runner-up Best Barbecue in Atlanta" at a pop-up at Smithe's Olde bar.