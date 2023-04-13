x
Food

Taco Bell Nacho Fries are back with a spicy twist

For the ninth time since their inception, Nacho Fries are officially back on the menu for a limited time.
Credit: Taco Bell Corp.
Nacho Fries hits menus for the ninth time in its classic form on April 13 for a limited time.

IRVINE, Calif. — A Taco Bell favorite is back on the menu starting today, and this time you can add a spicy twist to your order.

For the ninth time since their inception, Nacho Fries are officially back on the menu for a limited time.

This time around, Taco Bell is partnering with Yellowbird Hot Sauce out of Austin, Texas to offer a spicier option with your order.

Yellowbird's exclusive Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce will be on the Taco Bell menu for a limited time and you can add it to any item for an extra $1.

Taco Bell is also offering Yellowbird Nacho Fries which include an order of Nacho Fries covered in nacho cheese sauce and topped with steak, tomatoes, shredded cheese and Yellowbird Spicy Habanero Ranch sauce.

Credit: Taco Bell Corp.
Taco Bell is teaming up with Austin, TX-based Yellowbird Hot Sauce, to stack flavor and spice on the brand’s iconic fries with the limited time offering of Yellowbird Nacho Fries.

The Nacho Fries cost $1.99 and the Yellowbird Nacho Fries cost $4.99.

Taco Bell is also offering a Deluxe Cravings Box with Nacho Fries, a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, DoritosⓇ Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

