From Our Table to Yours: Taylor's mini apple pies

You can test some of our favorite family recipes at home!

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!

For this episode, Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson shares her own recipe for mini apple pies because it's not Thanksgiving without dessert!

Taylor loves watching and learning new recipes on TikTok. She watched some mini apple pie tutorials on the app, combined a few, and added her own flare to the mix.

The secret ingredient in her recipe is the apple pie seasoning. It incorporates all of the flavors of apple in one container.

"When I gave [the apple pies] to my boyfriend, he was munching on it," she said. "He loved it."

If you try her mini apple pie recipe, email us at news@13WMAZ.com to let us know what you think!

Taylor's Mini Apple Pies Recipe

Ingredients:

1 honey crisp apple diced

1/8 cup of water

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1/3 stick of butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon nutmeg

1/2 tablespoon all spice

1 teaspoon ginger

2 tablespoons apple pie seasoning

1 tablespoon flour

1/3 of a lemon squeezed

1 teaspoon salt

1 box of puff pastry

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Put the diced apple, water, brown sugar, granulated sugar, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, all spice, ginger, and apple pie seasoning on a pan on medium heat.

3. Let the contents of the pan simmer uncovered for 20 minutes or until the apples are soft.

4. Strain the apple mixture from the pan and dump it into medium bowl. Leave the leftover liquid in the pan with no heat.

5. In the bowl, add the flour, lemon juice and salt. Mix everything together until thoroughly combined.

6. Cut up the puff pastry into the medium-sized squares, and place them into a baking dish.

7. Put the apple mixture on one half of each of the puff pastry squares, and fold the pastry on top of itself.

8. Seal the pastry closed by going around the edges with a fork.

9. Cover the top of the pies with the liquid spices from the pan to season the pastry.

10. Put all of the unbaked apple pies in the oven for 20 minutes. You can slit the pies on top halfway through to provide ventilation.

11. Let the pies cool, and enjoy!

Variations: