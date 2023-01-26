Toy Story-themed restaurant coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios

Guests will be able to indulge in barbecue-inspired comfort foods in Toy Story's Andy's rodeo restaurant.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios is adding a new restaurant to its immersive theme park.

The world's first "Toy Story" table service restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, will open in Spring 2023, Disney Parks announced. The addition to Toy Story's Andy's backyard includes a rodeo restaurant built for all of his pals from the Disney Pixar animation.

"We are excited for guests to enter the dining room and discover just how much fun Andy had creating a rollicking place for honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort foods," Disney said.

The menu will be served family-style with platters of house-smoked meats, sides and some miniature sweet surprises. Look out for items like Prospector's homemade cheddar biscuits, watermelon salad, Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, and There’s a Sausage in My Boot.

The Toy Story-themed restaurant wouldn't be complete without all of the beloved characters from the films. The western setting features a steam train supported with colored pencils, a "suspiciously impressive" house of cards and game boards with all of the characters.

The rodeo-theme can be seen throughout the restaurant with decorations created by Andy, including hand-drawn audience members at the rodeo.

"The dining room also features the rodeo’s star performers: Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her leapin’ sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff!" Disney Parks says.

Disney's Hollywood Studios said they're excited to collaborate with their pals at Disney Pixar Animation Studios, creating design figures unique to this restaurant.

"Imagineers worked closely with animators and designers at the renowned animation studio to bring characters and art from the films to life in new ways unique to Disney’s Hollywood Studios," the park said.