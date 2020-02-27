BONAIRE, Georgia — After months of preparation, a fast-casual Chinese restaurant opened in Bonaire.

Lieu's on the Go opened in late Nov. of 2019 at 210 Chilton Place, and the website says the restaurant's mission is to serve fresh Chinese food at its customer's convenience.

"Lieu’s will always be your mom and pop Chinese restaurant," the website says.

Bob Su, the owner, says the menu at Lieu's has typical Chinese take-out options — crab rangoons, egg drop soup, sweet and sour chicken, and more.

But Su says his restaurant is different because they purchase and use fresh meat and produce.

“We don’t have anything that comes in packages,” Su said. “This way, we can give better ingredients to the customer.”

The only thing Lieu’s doesn’t bring in fresh are products that only come canned, like water chestnuts or bamboo shoots, Su says.

Su says he intentionally built the restaurant to have an open kitchen.

“A lot of times there’s a stereotype in Asian restaurants in the kitchen being dirty, or that customers don’t know what we’re doing in the kitchen,” Su said.

It’s all to make sure that patrons can see that Lieu’s is a clean and safe facility.

“Just want to make sure all the customers get pleased,” he said. “We want to serve them the best we can.”

Su’s family has roots in China. They eventually immigrated to South Korea and then later moved to Iowa in the U.S. in the 1990s, where Su says he spent most of his teens and young adulthood. In the early 2000s, they relocated to Central Georgia.

He and his parents originally opened Lieu’s as a sit-down restaurant in a Milledgeville shopping center in 2003.

“The business was really good, but the facility was really old,” Su said.

His family decided to sell the business at that location, and he looked into setting up shop in Houston County.

“This area is really growing,” Su said.

RELATED: Boomtown Houston County: What decades of growth looks like

The fast-casual restaurant has been open for about two and half months and it has over 49 reviews and a 4.9 star rating on Facebook.

Jennie Sheppard is one of 67 people who recommended Lieu's on the Go on the social network.

"We've lived in WR for 14 years, and we've finally found our favorite Chinese food by leaps and bounds," Sheppard wrote on Facebook.

Chiquita Walker called the dishes at Lieu's on the Go "the best Chinese food in town."

Su says he is currently looking to hire more employees at Lieu’s on the Go. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

