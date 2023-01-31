Ways to Save and take advantage of food sales

Inflation has driven up the cost of food. When there is a sale, you will jump to catch the latest deal. Here are seven tips to save on those sale items.

MACON, Ga. — People are looking to save as much money as they can, but it seems almost impossible when food prices are constantly going up. However, many grocery stores will have deals that can put some money back in your pocket.

When grocery stores have big savings, you may want to make the most of what you have. Below are seven tips on how you can get the most out of your money on foods that are on sale.

Tip 1: Refrigerate your butter

Butter can be used for frying, sauteing, and baking. Since it's high in fat content, it's less likely to have bacterial growth, so to make it last, don't leave it out and put it in a sealed container.

Tip 2: Buy ground beef in bulk

Walmart sells a 5 lb. roll of ground beef for $16.73. That means the price per pound is around $3.35 You can divide it up by the pound, and store it in a freezer-safe container or bag and freeze it. When you are ready to use it, you just let it thaw out.

Tip 3: Don't leave bread out.

Instead of having your bread on the counter at room temperature, don't leave your bread on the counter. You can put it in the fridge or freezer, and if it does go stale, you can use the bread to make French toast, croutons, or even breadcrumbs.

If you do decide to freeze these items, make sure to check on them from time to time. If they have freezer burn, the taste of the food may not be nice.

Tip 4: Cut up a whole chicken

You can make burritos, use it for chicken pot pies, or make stir fry with it. You can also use the bones to make stock for another dish like chicken noodle soup.

Tip 5: Freeze the egg yolk

We've seen the price of eggs go up almost 60% in 2022. The USDA says the wholesale price is coming down but how can you make the most of your eggs? Crack and stir the eggs, then place them in muffin tins or an ice cube tray. You can make mini frittatas or save them for another breakfast.

Tip 6: Freeze hard cheese

When it's on sale, you can place it in a resealable bag and use the cheese for later, whether it's for your homemade pizza or breakfast.

Tip 7: Buy frozen fruits and vegetables.

Fresh produce can get seriously expensive and it goes bad. Walmart has 12 oz. bags of frozen broccoli florets for $0.98 a bag.

You can use a bag of mixed veggies and the shredded chicken you saved to make stir fry. It's cheap and healthy. The only thing you'll have to add is some sauce and seasoning.