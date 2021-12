A love for hot cocoa could get you some serious cash.

Wishlisted.com will pay one person to taste hot chocolate.

In addition to a variety of beverages, the lucky recipient also gets a year-long Netflix subscription, a cozy blanket, and $1,000.

You just need to be opinionated, over 18, and love the holiday season.