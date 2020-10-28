Wendy's debuts new chicken sandwich that promises to be an instant classic

Fast food fans can try the sandwich for free when ordering through the Wendy’s app

It’s a new item to the menu, but Wendy’s promises it’s good enough to be an instant classic.

The fast food chain has debuted a brand-new chicken sandwich called the Classic Chicken Sandwich. Wendy’s said it “has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet.” It also comes with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich is available for $4.99. Fast food fans can get the sandwich for free when ordering through the Wendy’s app.