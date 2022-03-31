Whataburger set to break ground on first restaurant in metro Atlanta

The Texas-based fast-food chain is known for its burgers and toppings.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Popular fast-food chain Whataburger is opening its first restaurant in the Atlanta area.

The new location will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at the new location on Townpark Lane in Kennesaw.

The Texas-based fast-food chain is known for its burgers and toppings like Hatch Green chiles, jalapeños, cheese, avocado and bacon.

According to the company, the restaurant will bring 180 jobs to the community and will be the first of eight locations Whataburger plans to open in the area through 2023.