ATLANTA – What’ll ya have, what’ll ya have? Get ready to hear that a lot this weekend as The Varsity celebrates 90 years.

On August 12, Atlanta's most iconic fast food drive-in turned 90. The Varsity is celebrating nine decades by offering a deal of a lifetime.

This Saturday all menu items will be just 90 cents. Yes, only 90 cents.

The birthday bash will be from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atlanta location. Along with your naked dogs and F.O.s you can expect music, door prizes, and special guests.

Can’t make it to Atlanta for the 90-cent special? You can join in on the celebration at all The Varsity locations in Norcross, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, and Athens.

The Varsity has also pledged $90,000 to Shepherd’s Men, a group that raises money for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

SHARE is a rehabilitation program focused on the assessment and treatment of military veterans who have sustained a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury and PTSD from service in the post-9/11 wars. All proceeds of limited edition cup sales will go directly to Shepherd’s Men.

