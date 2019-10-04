FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Two little girls opened a bakery in Byron called Ziggy and Tootie Cakes at the beginning of the year.

With help from their mom, Dr. Sheva Quinn, Ziggy and Tootie opened the bakery when they were 3 and 4-years-old. After five years in business operating out of their home, the girls opened a bakery on January 1 and held a grand opening for the new location this past weekend.

Quinn says after some experimenting in the kitchen, she helped the girls open the business back in 2014.

"They liked to make what they called 'secret recipes' where they would get in the cabinets and mix up stuff, and then they tried to serve it to me," Quinn said.

Quinn says she eventually showed them how to bake a cake and posted their finished product on Facebook. After the Facebook post, the girls had instant customers.

After getting bakery licenses squared away, the girls started compiling their recipes and selling from home.

"Pup cakes, red velvet, key lime, vanilla," Ziggy said, explaining the different cupcakes she and her sister offer.

Ziggy and Tootie say their favorite part of being young entrepreneurs is making money to fund trips and vacations.

"We make lots of money, then we put our money together," Ziggy said.

The girls are home-schooled, which helps with their busy schedule. On a normal day, Ziggy and Tootie wake up and receive their homeschooling from their mom. After a full day of lessons, they print the orders they've received for the day and head over to the bakery to prepare the cakes.

Then, the orders are either shipped out or delivered.

Ziggy and Tootie Cakes is operated mostly online, and their cupcakes are sold by the dozen; however, on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the bakery opens and the girls sell their cupcakes individually for $2.

The bakery is located at 124 Granlan Avenue in Byron.

Click here to check out Ziggy and Tootie Cakes on Facebook and click here to visit the website.