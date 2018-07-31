ARGYLE — After a post poking fun at a possibly fake donkey overseas went viral, we learned that actual Zonkeys do exist, and they're here in North Texas.

Something about their strength and beauty drew Shishana Rourke to horses. It’s usually food that draws them to her when she's working at her stable in Argyle. She has years of experience in equine training, so we wanted to get Rourke's take on this post that flew all over the internet this weekend. A man at a roadside zoo in Egypt, posted the Zebra that didn’t look quite right. It's stripes looked smudged. More like a donkey…with a paint job.

"I thought it was hilarious," said Rourke. "I mean, at least get livestock paint or something that’s not going to go anywhere...but I promise he’s not painted!

The he she is speaking of is an actual Zonkey. Yes, they actually exist! Rourke is in her first week of ownership of Codee, son of a zebra stallion and donkey jenny.

"Codee is short for barcode," she laughed.

Zonkey's are rare, since they can’t reproduce, and when Rourke saw Codee for sale she jumped at the challenge.

"His personality is extremely strong," she said, blaming it on the Zebra influence. "You know if he doesn’t want to do something he’s going to let you know right away.

15.08 You know like this, if he doesn't want to do something he's gonna let you know right away.

Codee's just three months old, and he's already popular. For now, fans can visit him on his Facebook page. Rourke promises with time, she'll get him trained to meet other curious animal lovers.

"My goal with him is to eventually teach him to ride," she said.

At that point, you'll be able to see in person proof that his stripes don't rub off.

© 2018 WFAA