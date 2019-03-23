The mom who touched hearts around the world by taking in a homeless man in Clear Lake has a book about the relationship coming out in June.

Victor Hubbard has his own house 11 steps from Ginger Sprouse’s front door. Two years ago, Sprouse took in Hubbard to live with her family after seeing him homeless.

“We’re going to always be together unless he chooses to go some place else,” she said.

Her book titled “Kinda Like Grace” explains her decision to make Victor a part of her family.

“I had the perfect family, the perfect house, husband and all of those things and walked away from it and left a trail of broken lives and broken hearts behind me and felt like I would never be able to be forgiven or to even hold my head up again,” she said.

Redemption mixed with faith moved her toward Victor. He spent three years living along NASA 1 waiting for his mom to come back. Sprouse shared his story on the Facebook page “This is Victor.” She also washed his clothes, fed and took him to doctor appointments before her family invited Victor to live with them.

He is now a part of the family. He and Sprouse are rebuilding their lives with help from each other. They read the bible every night and spend holidays with Sprouse’s family.

Victor now has a job, buys his own groceries and cleans his own home. He is independent.

Ginger is looking for someone else to help.

Her book, named by Victor, is a fundraiser.

“We’re not going to keep anything,” she said. “We’re going to give it all away.

All royalties earned are going towards buying a home for someone in need.

This time Victor wants to do the giving.

“A lot of great people built their careers just on loving other folks and just showing emotion for the next person,” he said.

“Kinda Like Grace” is available June 9.

