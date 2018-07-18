The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the release of a new video that puts a new focus prevent suicide among children.

It's the second in a series of videos by the GBI, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health, Voices for Georgia's Children, and Developmental Disabilities and the Division of Family and Children Services.

So far this year in Georgia, 23 young people have died by suicide.

Antoinette Liddell is one of the parents featured in the video. Her daughter attempted suicide.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will announce the release of a new video that puts a new focus prevent suicide among children.

"She began to talk about suicide for the first time at 10 years old," Liddell said. "We were not sure if she was trying to manipulate us or if there was really something there, but she actually did attempt suicide at 14."

The video includes real stories from local families.

There's an emphasis on listening and looking for the warning signs in a world where kids are under tremendous stress.

Cheryl Benefield found out about her son's suicide plans before it was too late.

"He had gotten an 87 on an AP U.S. History quiz and just broke down in class, to the point where he was digging his nails into his neck," Benefield said in the video.

Pediatrician Dr. Robert Licata said mental health is a big concern.

"I saw four new kids last week that I diagnosed with an anxiety disorder," Dr. Licata said.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens between the ages of 15 and 17.

"We're trying to pull kids out of the water when they're already drowning," added Benefield. "Wouldn't it be easier to keep them from falling in? Wouldn't it be easier to take more steps and do more prevention around mental health?"

Individuals in need of crisis management or who exhibit signs of suicide can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225. All calls are confidential.

The crisis text line is also available and can be accessed by texting HOME to 74174.

© 2018 WXIA