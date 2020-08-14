Genesis JOY House Homeless Shelter looks for volunteers as it nears completion

The shelter for homeless female veterans is almost finished after four years of construction

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After over four years of construction, crews at the Genesis JOY House are nearing completion on their homeless shelter for female veterans.

The Warner Robins nonprofit has worked hard to turn an abandoned apartment complex into a safe space for veterans to get back on their feet.

Project manager Steven Davis hopes to see the center finished by October 1.

"My part personally is to give back to the female veterans that I serve right beside," said Davis. "Exiting the military... you really don't take time to recognize the additional challenges they have."

In 2016, Davis stepped in to oversee the shelter's reconstruction in place of his oldest daughter after she deployed.

"I've just continued the effort," said Davis. "She saw it and believed in it. I saw it and believed in her."

Genesis JOY House was founded by Margaret Flowers to provide shelter and resources for female veterans struggling after returning home from active duty.

Once complete, the shelter will be able to house up to 14 women.

Over the years, Davis says that the organization has seen an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

"It's incredible," said Davis. "From the retired, to active duty, to librarians, it's just a gamut of everyone coming together in an absolute melting pot for Genesis Joy House."

Davis hopes that volunteers continue to come out to help finish the homeless shelter, no matter their level of experience.

Genesis JOY House is also looking for sponsors to help provide kitchenettes for shelter apartments.

"It's going to take a village to really put this thing back together, so regardless of skill set, regardless of confidence, come on out and give us a hand," said Davis.

To help, volunteers can come to the shelter at 501 Marshall Avenue in Warner Robins any Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m.