Georgia doctor who delivered over 10,000 babies dies at 99

Inman died just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia doctor credited with delivering more than 10,000 babies has died.

Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors in Albany says services are scheduled Sunday for Dr. John S. Inman Jr.

He died Wednesday at age 99. Inman was born on his grandparents' dairy farm in 1921 and practiced as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Albany for more than 60 years.