Georgia Military College football players are working hard on and off the field

The team is getting ready for the classroom and football field.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — As many kids and young adults take a much-needed break from the challenging school year.

At Georgia Military College, the junior college football team is getting their mind and body ready for the upcoming school year and football season.

"I was excited just to start early. Because I am ready to leave my other chapter behind me and put them ahead of me," said Kenwan Felton.

He is a linebacker who won region 5A player of the year for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons while at Macon County High. As a junior college student at GMC, he is working hard on the field this summer for football conditioning and off the field in the classroom.

"This summer, we started early with football training and with classes too," said Felton.

Holly Fling, senior department chair and head football coach, and athletic director Rob Manchester say it's so the players can not only take that step to be successful during the school year but also the first-year students can get accustomed to college life away from college home.

"The summer allows us to get them in the classroom, take some credits, getting their feet wet, and the sophomores are trying to finish up. They have been here for a year," said Manchester.

"They have never lived on their own. They are sharing apartments and paying bills. So they are learning life skills and study skills and everything that coach Manchester is just putting them through on the field," said Fling.

So that students like Felton, they can be prepared for their next chapter in life.

"Everything is good. We are going through it fast. We are on our third week with training and classes," said Felton.

Summer school and workouts started on June 6th. The players go to class and train four days a week to enjoy a three-day weekend after all that hard work.

The football team's official first game is on August 22nd. The Fall academic quarter starts on August 15th.