TAMPA, Fla. — Birthdays in quarantine still can be extra special. Two kids in Tampa’s Virginia Park neighborhood are proving that.

Diane Rothburd posted on Nextdoor to thank a neighborhood girl for her kindness on her son’s 14th birthday.

“Shout out to Katie, who really helped make my son Sam’s birthday special!” she wrote.

Diane said celebrating amid quarantine isn’t the most fun.

“You can’t do anything exciting for a coronavirus, pandemic, quarantine 14th birthday,” she said.

To add a little cheer, she had Tampa Yard Greetings decorate the front yard of their home with birthday wishes. Neighbors couldn’t miss it. Later that day, a little girl dropped by a card she made for Sam.

The message inside read:

Dear Sam,

I’m sorry your birthday is during the coronavirus.

Have a great 14th.

Sincerely, Katie.

P.S. I am your neighbor.

“I was not expecting that. But, it was really cool and awesome and caring,” Sam said.

It made his day.

“We didn’t know who Katie was and we wanted to thank her, so we put it on Nextdoor,” Diane said.

Pretty soon they got to put a face with the name.

“Well Katie is so happy she could make his day more special!” Amy Loupin wrote.

Loupin says her mother saw the yard display and told Katie how nice it would be to make a card. Katie didn’t know Sam but knew she could make a difference.

“I did it just because he can’t spend time with his friends and I wanted him to have a really good birthday so I wanted to make his day,” Katie said.

She and her grandmother, Pam Fischer, walked down the street and put the card on Sam’s front porch.

“When we got around the corner, we heard someone screaming with happiness, so we decided to come back that way and we noticed that the card was gone so that was fun. We knew he got it,” Fischer said.

Both Sam and Katie get that things are really different right now for them as kids. Sam says what Katie did shows just how special things can be, too.

“To show that somebody’s going out of their way, that doesn’t even know me, to go out of their way and make a card -- it’s just nice,” he said.

This story was inspired by a local resident who Courtney Robinson connected with on Nextdoor. She’s looking to share the positive stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

RELATED: Kids make cards for Tampa nursing home residents

RELATED: Show that you can lend a 'helping hand' during COVID-19

RELATED: South Tampa women connect to make face masks for health care workers, military members

RELATED: 10News works with Nextdoor to help people during coronavirus pandemic

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter