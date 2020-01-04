WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — With people staying in amidst COVID-19, many Central Georgians are on the look out for fun ways to spend time indoors.

Well, what better way to pass the time than with a good book? That was the idea for the folks at Gottwals Books.

The Central Georgia bookstore chain partnered with Robins Regional Chamber to host a drive-thru book giveaway.

"We just knew that a lot of kids are sitting at home right now and so we said 'What is a way that we can guarantee that kids are going to be reading right now,'" said Gottwals owner Shane Gottwals.

Shane and staff are handing out 3,000 copies of the book "The Boys in the Boat" for free on Wednesday and Thursday.

The book is for ages 10 to 18 and follows an Olympic rowing team during World War II.

"I just think that this is going to be a powerful motivator for times like these for our young people," says Gottwals.

In addition to the giveaway, Gottwals is also working with Robins Reads to create a virtual book club, where readers can log in to discuss the book and ask questions.

"The most important motivation for us is to get these books out," says Gottwals. "Let's do some reading. Let's study together and let's keep on learning."

The last day to get a free copy of "The Boys in the Boat" is Thursday, April 2, from 9-12 p.m.

Drive-thru pickup locations are set up at Central Fellowship Christian Academy and Gottwals bookstore locations in Macon and Warner Robins.

