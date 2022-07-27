'Great meaning': Congregation honors retiring Macon pastor with street, building renaming

Macedonia Church Pastor Eddie D. Smith Sr. is retiring after 50 years as a pastor.

They decided to rename part of Second Street after the pastor, and had another surprise in store, too.

On a scorching hot summer day, cheering echoed through the air. Church members say Pastor Smith has given so much to them, so they wanted to give back to him.

"It's been very meaningful," Smith said. "Seeing the various sizes of the signs and knowing the reason for them."

Wednesday, county and church leaders unveiled a new street sign on Second Street, reading, 'Lead Servant Pastor Eddie D. Smith, Sr. Way.' It's the stretch of Second Street between Eisenhower Parkway and Houston Avenue.

Along with the street sign, they also unveiled a new name for the church building. Pastor Smith says it all means a lot, but the most meaningful thing is working with his congregation through the years.

"Many of the people have been here for a lot of the 50 years. It seemingly is more meaningful that many of them just have been here," Smith said.

With the end of his tenure in sight, Eddie and his wife, Martha Smith, will retire knowing they left their mark.

"Once my husband retires, it's going to be great. Great meaning," Martha Smith said.