HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Officials named Hardy Peanuts the best snack food for UGAs 'Flavor of Georgia' contest.

RELATED: Here's what you can expect during this year's Cherry Blossom Festival

Last month, Hardy Farms entered their dill pickle party peanuts into the contest.

Flavor of Georgia gives food businesses around the state a chance to showcase new products. The products are rated by innovation, market potential and flavor.

RELATED: They Make That Here?! | Sider-Crete, Inc. in Hawkinsville

Hardy's peanuts were one of 33 products in 11 categories.

Brad and Ken hardy were congratulated at a ceremony in Atlanta on Tuesday as part of Georgia Agricultural Awareness Week.

More from Hawkinsville:

RELATED: Veterans gather to revive Hawkinsville VFW

RELATED: Community helps Hawkinsville woman and her 6 kids after they lose almost everything