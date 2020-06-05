SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A 10-year-old gymnast in Sandersville is doing her part to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Bella Price has been working at gymnastics since she was 5-years-old.

Now, she has enlisted her gymnast friends to help local healthcare workers.

"I wanted to help the people that help others," Bella said.

Bella says she knows there is a shortage of masks, so she started a fundraiser and a gymnastics video contest to raise money for reusable masks.

She says her gymnastic coaches judged the video submissions and the Milledgeville Chick-fil-a donated prizes to those winners.

Her mom, Brittany Price, said they really felt the love.

"It was really fun and at times overwhelming the support that she received," Brittany said.

In the end, Bella raised over $1,000 to buy 100 reusable masks from Brave Gowns, a company that was started to provide reusable pediatric gowns to kids in the hospital for long periods of time.

"They could use them over and over again and not throw them away," Bella said. "Those would be the easiest to get so they wouldn't have to keep getting new masks."

Bella's father, Adam Price, said they are happy Bella wanted to help the people fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She took the initiative and we're very proud of her for doing that," Adam said.

Brittany said the masks have not come in yet, but they will deliver them to nursing homes and other healthcare sites in the area as soon as they can.

"I wanted to see the people actually, like, get them and see what their reactions were," Bella said.

She already knows she wants to do more in the future to help her community.

"I love doing this kind of stuff. Not only is it giving, it's giving in a fun way," Bella said.

RELATED: Macon man raising money for COVID-19 relief through clothing sales

RELATED: Macon businesses receive checks from Macon 30 Day Fund

RELATED: Perry nurse sews masks for first responders and healthcare workers

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.