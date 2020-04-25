DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A fourth grader from South Dodge Elementary is using his 3D printer to help with the fight against COVID-19.

Nathan Lancaster is printing out ear guards for health care workers.

What are ear guards?

They are durable pieces of plastic that can attach to the back of a face mask.

Lancaster also printed bible verses on them.

The ear guards have gone to health care facilities around Georgia and even as far away as California.

Lancaster's dad, Lee, says they hope to bring a little sunshine to those on the front lines.

"Give them a little bit of comfort, you know, we're not medically trained and we just want to give a little bit of hope and tell them we appreciate them," he said. "And that's what Nate has wanted to do."

Lancaster has made more than 400 ear guards so far.

