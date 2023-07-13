50 people with physical disabilities will take on surfing, some for the first time

Brooks Rehabilitation has helped the disabled over the past 15 years learn how to surf and on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the tradition will carry on.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Coming up Saturday, 50 people who have physical disabilities will try their hand at surfing, some for the first time.

Despite their disability, it is an opportunity to take a chance at something they might find almost impossible. Surfing is one of the many adaptive sports Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville offers along with basketball, kayaking and archery, as it is considered their most popular event. Surfing takes place once a year and it's been an annual event for 15 years.

300 volunteers will assist the participants on land and water. The athlete will go as far as they feel comfortable. For some, just getting in the water is enough.

Not everyone surfing Saturday is a patient with Brooks Rehab. The event is seen as an opportunity go beyond one's limits. It does not matter what physical, visual or cognitive disabilities one has. What matters is the feeling of freedom in the water. To Gage Burns, he knows the feeling all too well. Surfing, he said, is an experience that cannot be taken away from him.

"Even if it only lasts for one day, this one day can make an entire person's year," Burns said. "When you're waiting for your time to go out there, you're surrounded by a bunch of other people that are in a similar position to you."

Burns said he suffered spinal infractions and a fractured vertebrae. The college student understands how living with a disability has its challenges. His experience inspired him to pay it forward by studying to become an occupational therapist.

Alice Krauss, who is an occupational therapist, said seeing people overcome their fears and challenge themselves brings tears to her eyes.

"I think it can broaden all of our perspective about what is possible in our own lives," said Krauss. "We see somebody who is living with challenges and very vulnerable and they're pushing beyond their limits for what is possible in their lives. Those of you in our community living with a disability, we see you, we hear you, we're witnesses [to] your lives and honor you."