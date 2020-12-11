51-year-old mother acts as a surrogate for her daughter, gives birth to her own granddaughter

According to Breanna Lockwood's Instagram, Lockwood and her husband had pursued multiple other avenues to parenthood before settling on this option.

There's nothing you won't do for your child.

It's a common saying within the parenting community, but one Illinois mother has taken her love and commitment to the next level.

51-year-old Julie Loving gave birth to her own granddaughter on November 2, after acting as a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood.

"Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience," Breanna said in a June Instagram post." Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift."

Breanna, who- according to her Instagram page- has struggled with infertility for years, announced back in February that her mother had passed a panel of pre-pregnancy procedures, including an EKG, stress test, saline sonogram, and several panels of bloodwork.

"The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. In short that included...1311 days, 476 injections, 64 blood draws, 7 surgical procedures, 3 rounds of harvesting eggs, 19 frozen embryos, 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total, 4 failed embryo transfers, 1 singleton miscarriage, 1 twin miscarriage, 1 ectopic pregnancy, and countless tears," Breanna wrote on Instagram.

In June, the new mom announced that a single embryo transfer had taken and that she and husband Aaron, would be welcoming a bundle of joy into their home later this year thanks to her mother.

"They say, 'It takes a village to raise a child,' but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science," Breanna said upon announcing the surrogacy success.

In the months following the announcement, Breanna, Aaron, and Julie documented for their 130,000 Instagram followers the precious moments leading up to the baby's arrival, including ultrasounds and prenatal appointments, a sex reveal, shopping for newborn essentials, and lots of heartwarming maternity photos.

The rough road was worth it, however, because on November 2, Julie gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Briar Juliette Lockwood.