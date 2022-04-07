Where is "Back It Up Terry" now?

2017 was the day it all happened. Cousins Tico help lighting for him. Eldraco Wooten the one and only laughter that is contagious. Antario Davis/ Terry AKA Back Up Terry. We will have Tee shirt with all their pictures with their signature with the copyright symbol all printed on the shirts. They will be one of a kind. With your purchase it will help with Terry to get the home modified so his bathroom/bedroom can be more accessible for his day to day lifestyle. Thanks to all their fans who they love dearly, you guys are the best fans ever. You all are our extended family. From the TRIIP3: Put It In Reverse 3. It’s in reverse how they came up with TRIIP3 . What do you all think about their brands? Please help by your vote. Thanks everyone again. Peace and Love.