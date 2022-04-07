Where is "Back It Up Terry" now?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may remember Antario Davis. He is the man in the “Back It Up Terry” video that went viral in 2019.
Antario, also known as Terry, was lighting a firecracker when his wheelchair stalled. He was not able to get out of the firecracker’s path once it began to ignite. Luckily, Terry was not injured; however, video of the incident went viral.
Since then, Terry said his life has changed. The love he has received from people around the world has helped him regain a new strength.
“It’s awesome. It’s really awesome. I want to thank all of my fans that’s out there that’s helping me with getting myself back up to where I was because I was just in a depressive state. I’m better now. I’m bringing myself back up,” said Terry.
For this July 4th holiday, Terry is also reminding people about firework safety.
“I want to say to everybody, be careful when you’re lighting fireworks. If it does not go off, do not go and try to relight it because it’s already lit. If you try to relight it, it can hurt you very badly. Be careful everybody from experience from myself. Be extra careful,” said Terry.
We will have more on Terry’s story on ABC24 News and will update this story.