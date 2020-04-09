Bialy's Bagels is making sure its staff is supported during this unprecedented time.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — As many students across Northeast Ohio began virtual learning as the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic continues, many parents are trying to find the balance between working and helping to educate their children at home.

At Bialy's Bagels in University Heights, they're making sure their staff is supported during this unprecedented time. In a post shared to the "Cleveland East Side Moms" Facebook group, the bagel shop is recognized for creating a learning space at their business so that one of their employees can work while her child is simultaneously able to learn remotely.

"We all know @bialysbagels makes the best bagels in CLE, but the owners also have a heart of gold!!," the Facebook post began. "They were able to create a space for one of their employees children at their store so that their employee can work and her daughter can still go to school online!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 How kick-a** is that?," the post continued.

The post was met with an enormous amount of positive feedback. As of Thursday evening, the original post in the Facebook group has been reacted to more than 1,100 times and shared over 600 times.

The owners of Bialy's bagels, twin sisters, Sarah and Rachel Gross responded to the kind messages with a post of their own saying, "For us this decision was an easy one. Here we had a hardworking employee, out of work since March, wanting to return, with the basic need of a safe place for her daughter to virtually attend kindergarten holding her back," the post read.

The Gross sisters went on to explain that despite being business owners, " education is in their blood." Their mother taught preschool for more than two decades and they both studied education at some point in their lives.

"There’s was absolutely zero chance we would allow the need for our employee’s sudden call to duty as home-schooler hold her back from returning to her job!," the post continued.

The Cleveland East Side Moms group championed the efforts of Bialy's Bagel and is hoping more businesses follow their lead in lending a hand to their employees.

" Taking care of your employees as a whole is where it's at in 2020 and hopefully beyond and Bialy's is leading the way!!!."