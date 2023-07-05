If the owner is not found, EMS plans to adopt the little bear, now named Brownie, as their mascot for school and community events.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County's Emergency Medical Services team is asking for the public's help finding a little bear's friend.

First responders found a stuffed animal friend - now known as Brownie the Black Bear - during one of their calls for service a few weeks ago, and they're trying to get him back home to his owner.

They've had some fun dressing him up in some EMS gear, looking at various screens and even driving the ambulance. EMS officials said he was found at the intersection of Mount Bethel Garmany Road and Short Cut Road.

EMS personnel said they felt the need to go back to the intersection and pick him up after dropping off a patient at the hospital.

"There are a lot of kids in the area, younger kids, and I have two girls myself. And so I know my girls. They had certain animals they were attached to. And with it being a bigger animal, I said some kid has dropped this and they're like it's out of place," Bridget Derrick with Newberry EMS said. "Somebody's either going to run over it, it's going to get soaking wet in a storm, or, you know, it's just going to get lost. And we naturally don't want anyone to be upset, especially kids."

Newberry County EMS wants the owner - or the owner's family - to call them at 803-405-7155. Tipsters can also share information on their Facebook page.