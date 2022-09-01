Braselton man celebrates his 107th birthday

Marcelo Honorato Encinas Guitierrez was 99 when he came to the U.S.

BRASELTON, Ga. — Saturday is a very special day for Marcelo Honorato Encinas Gutiérrez as the Braselton man and his family celebrates his 107th birthday.

According to his daughter and caretaker, Perla Encinas, her father first came to the U.S. at 99 years old.

'"It's a blessing that we are able to celebrate my father's 107th birthday," said Perla.

Before moving to Georgia, Encines lived in his home country Peru where he worked as a police officer, teacher and then a coffee shop owner.

Encinas spent his childhood helping his family on their farm and then married his wife, Francisca Audelia Ygreda de Encinas in 1957. He has three children and 7 grandchildren.

Celebrating these birthdays is not something that is uncommon for the Encina family. According to his daughter, his grandmother lived to be 99 years old and one of his sisters just celebrated her 99th birthday.

To his family, Encina's humor is a shining light. He loves spending time with his grandchildren and making them smile.

"His sense of humor is his biggest defense against anything," said Perla.

When asked how he would spend his 107th, his response was simple.