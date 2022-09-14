How this lifelong Braves fan was showered with gifts on her 105th birthday

Ms. Fitzgerald received many Braves items for her big day.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves tapped a new MVP on her 105th birthday.

Ms. Fitzgerald, an Atlanta native, was overjoyed on Wednesday after she was surprised with a slew of Braves-themed gifts and displayed her jubilation with family, friends and caretakers from Southern Grace Hospice in McDonough surrounding her.

Her 105th birthday will be spent just how much of her other days are enjoyed, watching Braves baseball. Except going forward, she now has a new collection of items to show off.

The Atlanta Braves helped celebrate Fitzgerald by sending her many gifts for the special day, including a Chipper Jones jersey she was wearing Wednesday for her birthday, all four World Series replica rings and even both an Austin Riley and Brian Snitker bobblehead, according to Southern Grace Hospice.

When asked which bobblehead she wanted to open up first, the hospice said Fitzgerald cheerfully shouted, "Austin Riley, he's a cutie!"

In addition to the new Braves swag, Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins sent her both a gift and a birthday wish.

Fitzgerald's son recalled the countless times when he and his mother would sit on the phone with her sister to watch Braves games as they would discuss the game's action, a caretaker at Southern Grace Hospice said.

"Ms. Fitzgerald was overwhelmed with emotion and happiness," the hospice said. "It was a perfect day filled with love from her Southern Grace Hospice care team, and her children."

Even on Wednesday and going forward, Fitzgerald will still remarkably stay up to watch her favorite team when she is able to.