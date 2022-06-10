'Calutron Girl' returns to Oak Ridge to celebrate her 101st birthday

Happy 101st birthday, Opal! The Oak Ridge Calutron Girls played a pivotal role in the Manhattan Project during World War II.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day in Oak Ridge as the community helped celebrate the 101st birthday of a woman who played a key role in the Manhattan Project.

Opal Talbott returned to Oak Ridge Thursday after moving back to her home in Albany, Kentucky more than seven decades ago. The American Museum of Science and Energy hosted a special celebration for her.

Opal is part of a famous group of women known as the "Calutron Girls" who worked behind the scenes in secret at Y-12 during World War II in support of the Manhattan Project. The women were in charge of monitoring and regulating calutrons used in the process of developing uranium for nuclear weapons, but were kept in the dark about their actual role in the top-secret project.

After more than 70 years away from the Secret City, Opal said things look a lot different than she remembered, but she cherished the experiences she had in East Tennessee.