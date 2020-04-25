PERRY, Ga. — COVID-19 has forced many family members to keep their distance from their loved ones.

However, some are finding creative ways to check in on family while maintaining social distance.

For staff at Summerhill Senior Living Community in Perry, that meant organizing a car parade for their residents.

"It took a village... I'm thankful to everybody for pulling this off," says admissions coordinator Kayla Mane. "It turned out way better than I could have ever imagined."

Mane says over 140 cars drove out to see Summerhill residents. Families and residents made their own signs with well wishes and greetings.

"We're used to seeing these families weekly, daily sometimes and it's been almost two months now since they've seen each other in person," says Mane.

Over 60 Summerhill residents were able to see their families.

"The residents were all in a good mood... We were all crying," says Mane. "We all really needed it and I feel that these families and residents needed to see each other even for just a few moments."

