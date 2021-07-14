The traditional call is known as a 10-8.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — It was an emotional afternoon for Carrollton Police Sgt. Rob Holloway as he left the hospital and returned home after being shot in the head last April.

A return to service call, known as a 10-8, welcomed him back to service as hundreds lined the street.

"229. On behalf of Carroll County 911, all public safety and first responders, and the citizens of Carroll County. We would like to welcome you home. Your bravery and dedication to serve will never go unnoticed or unrecognized. Your sacrifice is more appreciated then you will ever be able to imagine. And we have all prayed for your return every single day. We wish you and your family the best in the days ahead and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the dispatcher said.

"229: Carroll County dispatch shows you back in service," he added.

Holloway responded: "Clear. 229 thanks you."

Holloway was one of the three officers shot in a police chase on April 12.

The three officers were all hurt when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects shot at them during the chase that crossed several cities.

He was admitted to the Shepherd Center intensive care unit on April 26 and moved to the hospital's Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program, where he received therapy with a team of specialists. He was transferred there from Grady Hospital.