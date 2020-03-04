DUBLIN, Ga. — Two sisters -- both former WWII Army nurses -- are making sure they stay connected, even through a global pandemic.

Meta Monteleon is 105-years-old. She is a resident at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin.

On Thursday, she called her little sister, 100-year-old Virginia Dupree Phillips, on FaceTime.

Phillips currently lives at a nursing home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“It was wonderful talking to my sister—I’ve been wanting to get in touch with her for a long time,” Monteleon said in a news release. “I was born in 1914 and we’ve come a long way when it comes to keeping in touch with family.”

Both Monteleon and Phillips are both former WWII Army nurses.

Monteleon has over half a century of experience in healthcare, according to the release.

“I think we’re lucky to be as safe as we are,” she said. “Having the ability to stay in touch with family during this time is wonderful and important.”

Due to coronavirus, the Dublin VA is asking is asking veterans to access resources and tools online for routine or non-urgent matters.

The agency says they are working to keep veterans in touch with their families using applications like FaceTime, so family members like Phillips and Monteleon can communicate..

“We must strive to keep families connected during this challenging time and using technology is one way for us to help our veterans cope with isolation,” director David L. Whitmer said.

