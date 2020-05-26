CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Finishing Pre-K and heading off to elementary school is a big step for a lot of kids, but due to COVID-19 they might not be able to celebrate.

Two Centerville teachers wanted to make sure their students got the recognition they deserved.

Teacher Heena Patel wrote in to 13WMAZ saying although they've been video chatting with their students three times a week, she and her paraprofessional Heather O'Brien still miss them.

So on Friday, they headed out to each student's home to honor their big accomplishment.

Patel and O'Brien delivered graduation lawn signs, Pre-K diplomas and small gifts to all 21 students in their class.

"We love our babies, and we will miss them, but we are glad we can still make memories," Patel wrote.

Patel said they also played graduation music from their cars and dressed up like superheroes to let their kids know that they're all heroes during this time.

