BEAUFORT, S.C. — Last week, we told you about one Central Georgia bride whose wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC is asking people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less to limit the spread of the virus.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, Keali Lay and her florist, Circle of Life Plant Rental & Gardenias Event Floral, were still able to spread some cheer by donating her wedding flowers to the elderly.

And on Saturday, in the presence of family and a few close friends, Lay -- now Scheider -- was still able to marry her fiance Jeff in South Carolina.

"We would like to thank everyone present (and in spirit) for helping lead us to this very special day!" Scheider said in a Facebook post.

Even though it wasn't wedding they envisioned, it was still just as special.

Scheider says the full wedding has been rescheduled for October.

Photos: Couple holds small wedding

