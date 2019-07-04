MACON, Ga. — "It's about a 100 pounds and of course there's insulation, and it's like walking around in a sauna with a lot of weight," said Laurens County firefighter, Alissa Sypsa.

On Saturday, Central Georgia firefighters suited up in full gear, but not to battle flames.

Instead, to battle 100 flights of stairs--the same amount first responders climbed on 9/11.

RELATED: DeKalb fire captain's son & firefighter recruit killed in fiery crash

MORE: 'He did what he was created to do:' Houston Co. Fire Chief Jimmy Williams laid to rest

"It definitely puts into perspective what they went through that day. Just running calls in this general area, going up 10 flights of stairs once carrying our gear and our high-rise kit and stuff like that is very wearing," said Macon- Bibb County firefighter, Blaine Umbaugh.

On 9/11, 343 firefighters died. Now, these Central Georgia firefighters wear their pictures around their necks as they make the climb to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

"It really takes it home for us, and show us the sacrifice, how seriously we need to take the training, and also keep up with our personal training as well," said Sypsa.

Friends and family of first responders joined in on the exhausting climb.

Liana Rogers, a paramedic, says this climb holds a special place in her heart. She's a mother of a fireman who passed away.

It's the bond she shares with the first responder community that inspires her to climb.

RELATED: Fire destroys couple's home hours before their wedding

MORE: Firefighter saves dog's life with CPR after fire

"We know that we're all there for each other, and we all train, and try to make sure we cover each other and take care of each other, and God forbid the next event, we all know to look out and trust our brothers and sisters," said Rogers.

Nearly two decades later, these men and women are still honoring the memory and bravery of the firefighters who lost their lives.

The firefighter organization, Peach Belt F.O.O.L.S. put on the event. All proceeds collected from the stair climb went towards a summer camp for kids who suffered from burns.