MACON, Ga. — 1. Beads of courage, stolen meds returned to 1-year-old Warner Robins cancer patient

A Georgia family in Atlanta for cancer treatment had their back window busted out. The thieves stole their daughter's cancer meds, but they've now been returned.

2. The Casserole Shop to open 2nd location in Perry

After almost three decades, The Casserole Shop team hopes to open a second location on Ball Street in March.

3. School of the Week: Central High School

Central High’s Sugarbear Band prepares for their annual state evaluation performance, aiming to get another top score like they have for the past decade.

4. My Teacher is Tops: Paula Kimble

Kimble has been teaching in Wilkinson County for 28 years!

5. Perry teacher donates kidney to Fort Valley Police officer

The two did not know each other, but Tara Craig said she felt like God was calling her to help.

6. Baldwin County girls wrestler has UFC aspirations

Catherine Mullis is proving that high school wrestling doesn't just belong to the boys, but her fighting dreams go way beyond the high school circuit.

7. Laurens County student a semifinalist in naming NASA's 2020 Mars Rover

There were 28,000 essay submissions across the nation, and sophomore Alexandra Smith's essay made the top 155.

8. New Macon pizzeria replaces Sauced in Mercer Village

JAG's Pizzeria & Pub will have a similar menu to Sauced but with a full-service bar. The bar also has built-in charging ports.

9. Just Curious: Who's behind Macon's cherry blossom murals?

A few months before the Cherry Blossom Festival, this duo paints the pink flowers around town.

