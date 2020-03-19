MACON, Ga. — During this time of social distancing, some seniors can't go grocery shopping and some children are not receiving school lunch.

Some Central Georgia restaurants are making sure their food still gets to those who need it most.

Jim Shaw's Seafood Restaurant has been in Macon since 1987. It's closed for the next few weeks due to COVID-19, but they're not letting their food go to waste.

They're donating what's left in their kitchen to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

Owner Skipper Zimmerman says they did the same thing during the flood of 1994 and they're happy to do again.

He says it's all to help people who are food insecure.

Jeff Battcher, chairman of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank board, says Logan's Roadhouse also donated hundreds of dollars worth of food and their warehouse is still receiving truckloads of deliveries from the USDA.

Battcher says in the coming weeks, all donations will help thousands of food insecure people in Central Georgia.

"We really appreciate the local restaurants. First of all, we know they're in not good shape, having to shut down many of them," Battcher said. "We really thank them for calling the food bank and saying, 'Hey we've got some food.' We go and pick it up, and some of them are even delivering it, which we appreciate."

Battcher says if you need food or would like to donate food, dial 211. That's a direct line to their parent agency, The United Way.

Battcher says they serve 175 partners in 24 counties across Central Georgia.

Folks can also call the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank at 478-742-3958 or email info@mgcfb.org.

RELATED: 'I’m literally choosing rent or medication': Families trying to get by as charities call for help

RELATED: Downtown Macon restaurants begin curbside pickup to boost business

RELATED: Jones County Schools makes sure students have food during coronavirus closings

RELATED: 7th Street Salvage's Macon Love Initiative hosting food drive

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page