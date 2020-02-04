MACON, Ga. — One Cochran couple didn't let a global pandemic stop them from tying the knot.

Chris and Cherie McPherson got hitched on March 28, but they didn't have a traditional ceremony.

"Once we decided to do our vows, I told my husband, 'We've got to have fun with this,'" Cherie said.

Rather than gathering friends and family to witness them profess their love to one another, Chris and Cherie gathered Lysol spray, wipes, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer while they said their vows.

Only five people were in attendance — the happy couple, Bishop Robert Ashcroft of the LDS Cochran Ward Congregation, Ascroft's wife, and a friend.

Chris, Cherie and Ashcroft all stood six feet apart and put on masks and gloves.

They held up signs that read, "I love you from six feet away."

Cherie says months of time and planning went into what should have been their springtime country-themed wedding.

"We were going to move it up a week earlier to the 21st and scale it down, but many family and close friends could not attend due to health reasons or out of town," She said. "And more restrictions were being placed upon gatherings."

The couple originally planned to hold their 'real' wedding on the day they ended up exchanging vows, but CDC recommendations to socially distance due to coronavirus made them change their plans.

The couple was heartbroken.

"Had to make light of it to keep from crying," Cherie said.

Cherie says she still has a wedding dress and she is planing to wear it when they can hold a proper wedding reception and ceremony.

For now, both the wedding and the honeymoon is postponed until it is safe. She is hoping the wedding can take place in the fall.

"We are just like everyone else, being cautious and trying to stay healthy," she said.

Cherie says she'll continue to enjoy married life in the meantime.

