MACON, Ga. — In 2018, April Curry died in a car accident, leaving behind her seven children.

The children moved in with their grandmother, and the Macon and Central Georgia community supported them in several different ways.

A Macon church raised money for scholarships, and donations poured in to buy their grandmother a van to help get the children to school.

In September, one of the oldest children, Traven, moved in with a family friend to help him finish his senior year of high school.

They, along with others like Valerie Walton, have become extremely close with Traven and his siblings. They've included them in family vacations and holidays and look for ways to support them.

"Any story like that, if you're a mom, it's just going to touch your heart," Walton said. "He is just such a sweet kid and deserving, and why not help somebody who needs help?"

After Traven graduated from high school, Walton posted on Facebook asking people to help raise money to get him his own car. In less than two weeks, she says they raised more than $4,000.

"It's so uplifting to see how many people care for someone they really don't even know," she said.

She says they were able to surprise Traven with the car and insurance before he starts his freshman year at Mercer University.

"This just really shows how much a community can come together to accomplish great blessings," Traven said. "I hope to return a similar experience in the future to another great individual."

Traven says Mercer has always been his top choice and he is excited to finally be a student there. He plans to major in biology and a foreign language and eventually go to medical school.

