MACON, Ga. — For Sharonda Brooks and her fiancee Walter Gaines, COVID-19 almost put a stop to their wedding plans

But despite having to postpone their wedding, the couple was still able to save their date with a small ceremony at Tattnall Square Park.

Only the couple's parents, siblings, and children were in attendance.

"The most important thing is that we love each other so to be able to share that with our closest family which is our siblings and our parents meant a lot to us," Brooks said.

The bride and groom are both essential workers. Brooks works as a nurse and Gaines in auto repair.

While the couple continues to serve their community through COVID-19, they also wanted to plan something special for themselves.

"I hate that we couldn't have our nieces and our nephews there but we still want to be respectful of the social distancing," Brooks said.

Brooks still plans to have a bigger wedding ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

For now, the couple plans to celebrate their union while sheltering in place.

