WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Love was in the air for one couple in Warner Robins Friday afternoon.

In a small ceremony at Walk at River Run, Phoenix Staller and Keaton Altimus tied the knot with Mayor Randy Toms officiating.

The couple have been together for almost two years and live in Warner Robins, where Staller works as a First Class Airman at Robins Air Force Base.

Now that they are officially married, both say they're relieved.

"This whole process has definitely been crazy," says Staller. "Even finding someone to marry us. They'll all do the licenses but no one would officiate."

Luckily for the couple, Mayor Toms was more than happy to step in to get the Staller and Altimus married.

"I guess a lot of people don't know I'm an ordained minister," says Toms. "It was just an honor for me to be there for her and him, but weddings are really all about the bride."

Staller and Altimus exchanged vows and rings in front of a small group of close family that came all the way from Pennsylvania.

The two didn't want COVID-19 to prevent them from celebrating their union.

"I'm just ready for this pandemic to be over so that we can actually do this type of stuff more often," says Staller.

The happy couple is looking forward to celebrating having another ceremony in Pennsylvania with more friends and family after the pandemic.

