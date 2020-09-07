Wife stays by husband's side at window as he receives dialysis treatment on eve of their anniversary

But the team decided to make sure Lloyd had a dialysis chair with a window view. This meant Florence would be able to see him.

BRASELTON, Ga. — Distance, a marriage engagement to someone else, and other life obstacles haven't kept Lloyd and Florence Smee apart. They have been together for 53 years.

But on the day before their wedding anniversary, Lloyd was expected to start dialysis treatments.

A communications spokesperson for DaVita Braselton Dialysis told 11Alive that he was frightened and he would have to be alone for the treatment because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only essential healthcare workers and patients can enter their centers right now.

But the team decided to make sure Lloyd had a dialysis chair with a window view. This meant Florence would be able to see him.

They said Florence sat on the other side of the window the entire treatment for four hours.

“Lloyd and I are best friends,” said Florence. “We learned early on that you don’t give 50/50, you give 100/100.”