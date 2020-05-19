CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement helped make one Crawford County senior's birthday special.

On Monday, Cleon Raines turned 87-years-old.

To celebrate, Deeundria Brown said law enforcement drove by with their lights and sirens on.

In the video, you can see her being wheeled out onto the porch to wave as the cruisers passed by.

Brown said she helps take care of Raines through a home care service.

She said Raines loves to watch the cows and chickens in her yard, and enjoys being around her family.

Happy birthday Mrs. Cleon!

MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES

'Pandemic Warriors' on a mission to deliver food, supplies to vulnerable community members

Houston County woman wakes up to find 65 'candles' in her yard for her birthday

Macon elementary school holds drive-thru ceremony to promote 5th graders

Dublin Walmart holds graduation ceremony for employees in Class of 2020