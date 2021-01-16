Workers at the bar said that COVID-19 has been especially difficult for people working in the service industry.

Friday nights can get busy at bars when workers serve drinks and customers tend to leave with smiles on their faces. One person wanted to bring some smiles to everyone's face at Preservation Pub.

An anonymous customer tipped bartenders $5,000 Friday night, after buying a round of drinks for the bar, according to a post on Facebook from Scott West who owns the bar.

"Thank you so much," the customer said after paying for his tab, according to West. "I wanted to make sure I took care of y'all."

The bartenders said they did not notice the tip until the end of the night. They said that they were astonished when they saw the tip, after several months of financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.