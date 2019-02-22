Let's be real, most kids nowadays know more about technology than their parents.

One cute kid proved this point by getting his dad's attention in a creative way. And, it was all captured on video.

The little boy stepped right up to the security doorbell to call for his dad, yelling "Dad?"

After yelling "dad" into the Ring doorbell a second time, his dad responds with "Baby Gracie!"

You can feel and hear the sheer excitement coming from 'Baby Gracie's' face when he responds with a huge smile, "DAD!"

The dad seems just as surprised, and you can hear him chuckle in response.

Before the dad could even get his full question asking the little boy what he was doing, the little boy sweetly responds with "I love you!"

The little boy even gives the camera an up-close and personal view as he sweetly kisses the screen.

"Aw, that's my kid," the lucky father responds. "How it going man," he asks the little boy.

The little boy asks his dad, "How do you turn on the kids channel?"

You can hear the dad respond to the question with a little laugh, making sure he meant the channel in the house.

"Yeah, I'm over here by myself because mom letted me," the little boy said.

After the dad asks where the mom is, concerned about him being home alone, the little boy quickly reassures his dad.

He points at a nearby house, saying "She's at Courtney's with Alex. And I wanted to go home, and she said I could come here and turn on the kids channel."

The dad patiently explains the process of turning the TV on with the remote and turning it over to what he thinks is the right channel after the little boy explains he doesn't know what channel it is.

"I don't know what 25 looks like!" The kid hilariously responds.

You can hear more laughing on the dad's part. Then you see the kid hilariously play with the angles of the camera, distorting the looks of his face by pushing his nose and eyes back in forth in the view of the camera.

The dad has a hard time getting through the explanation to his son while he's laughing so hard.

"Get the remote, get the remote...," the dad can barely get through saying without busting out laughing and before the sun could sweetly kiss the camera again.

He explains the TV and remote process again by telling him to press the 2 and the 5 and you can tell the little boy is just living for his dad's laugh and response to his cute little antics.

"Ok bye dad, I'll give you one more kiss," the little boy exclaims as he gets down off the platform he was standing on and back on again to plant another kiss on the camera.

"Thank you buddy, I love you" The dad says.

"Love you, bye bye," you can hear the little boy says he scurries off inside.

I think it's safe to say that all of our days have been made along with the proud father's.

