96-year-old World War II veteran pays respects at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

WASHINGTON — In the days leading up to Veterans Day, members of the public have been able to pay their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for the first time in 96 years.

One of those to pay his respects was 96-year-old World War II veteran Darrell Bush.

The fact that Bush is alive today is nothing short of a miracle. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where approximately 19,000 Americans died. Bush says only about eight or nine men in his company of 132 survived.

Bush was fortunate to be one of them, despite being shot five times. A bullet went through his helmet and shrapnel struck a Bible signed by President Roosevelt that covered his heart. It likely saved his life.

Bush reflected on his time in the Army more than 70 years ago.

I thought at one time I would be an unknown," Bush said. "I was one of the lucky ones.

Dorothy Bush, Darrell's wife of 78 years, expressed her gratitude that Bush survived the war.

"I kept thanking God he was safe," she said.

