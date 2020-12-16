Dublin student celebrates 5th 'Heartiversary'

Jaden Carswell celebrated his 8th birthday and 5th year of no rejection since his heart transplant surgery when he was 3 years old.

DUBLIN, Ga. — An 8-year-old student from Dublin Is celebrating his birthday and his 5th "Heartiversary" this holiday season.

Last year, Jaden Carswell he was celebrating his 4th Heartiversary at Hillcrest Elementary in Dublin.

"It's when my classmates celebrate me because I'm the only one in the school that has a new heart," he said.

He was born with under-developed pumping chambers to his heart. He had to have a transplant at 3-years-old.

Now, he's 8. He and his grandmother, Demetria Smith, are celebrating his 5th year of no rejection.

"It feels amazing. I still think well, where did you come from? It's so amazing to see how well he's thrived," Smith said.

Smith says this year was particularly worrisome, trying to keep Jaden healthy through a pandemic.

"I was very concerned because he does have underlying conditions so my thing is, even now as much as possible I keep him away from people and when we do have to get out we're always gloved and masked," Smith said.

Even though this Heartiversary was different, keeping it small with close family, Jaden is still the same vibrant and strong boy spreading as much love as his new heart desires.

"Nothing's changed, but he's getting bigger and energetic," Smith said.

Jaden celebrated his 5th Heartiversary on Nov. 6 and his 8th birthday yesterday Dec.15.