MACON, Ga. — The view for patients and staff at the Macon Volunteer clinic just became a lot greener thanks to the work of Eagle Scout Sutton Snow.

Snow noticed that the small garden at the clinic where his mother worked was in need of a face-lift.

To remedy that, the 17-year-old got to work raising money and planning to revitalize the space.

"I'd seen the area before and saw that it was kind of over run and dirty with a bunch of detritus," says Snow. "I was getting ready to figure out an Eagle project for scouts and that just seemed like the perfect opportunity."

After planting flowers, placing pavers, and fixing the irrigation system, the garden is looking better than ever.

Snow also added a new bench and bird feeder.

Normally with an Eagle project, Snow would have updated the garden with his fellow Eagle Scouts.

However, due to the pandemic, Snow enlisted the help if his parents to put the garden together.

"It wasn't as stressful as you'd think," says Snow. "I liked the planning stage and seeing how it all came together at the end."

Snow raised money for the garden in his own and after completing the project donated the remaining $387 to the clinic.

Now, thanks to Snow, people at the Macon Volunteer Clinic have a fresh space to stop and smell the roses.

